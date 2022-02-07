A resident of Malaysia celebrated her centenary, told how to stay cheerful in old age and shared the secret of longevity. About it informs New Straits Times.

Pan Yu Mo celebrated her 100th birthday on Wednesday, February 2. The woman was born in China, but later moved to the Malaysian city of Johor Bahru with her husband. Her children, 21 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren came from all over the country to congratulate the hero of the day.

She believes that she has lived so long because she never worries, leads an active lifestyle and loves her family. “The best vitamins are loving children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who are always there,” Pan Yu Mo called her main secret. In addition, the woman confessed her love for cooking and said that she loves to receive guests.

Related materials:

The 69-year-old son of the long-lived Murugan said that his mother ran a food business for many years, and always succeeded in it. In addition, the woman is excellent with carpentry tools and can still climb onto the roof to patch it in case of a leak.

Earlier it was reported that a woman from the United States celebrated her 100th birthday and shared the secret of her longevity. According to Eileen Bingham, in the first place you should not think about the centenary in order to live to see it.