A hundred Valencian NGOs condemn Mazón’s statements in which he opposes aid to Gaza and DANA

The Valencian Coordinator of ONGD has expressed its strongest rejection of the recent statements by the president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Carlos Mazón, in which, ironically, he congratulated the people of Gaza for receiving 24 million euros in direct aid from the Government of Spain, while stating that the Generalitat has not received “not one euro” for reconstruction after DANA.

According to the entity, these demonstrations, “far from promoting solidarity and empathy towards the victims of conflicts and natural disasters, promote a divisive and misinformed narrative” and added: “It is essential to remember that international humanitarian aid and assistance in emergencies national are not exclusive, but complementary responsibilities of a State committed to human rights and international cooperation.”

Furthermore, he “deeply” regretted the message spread by the Popular Party on its social networks: “If you ask for help in Arabic, it arrives sooner.” These types of comments, “with an obvious Islamophobic and racist undertone, not only misinform, but also encourage prejudice and discrimination, undermining the values ​​of coexistence and respect that should prevail in our society.”

For the Coordinator, it is important to highlight that, “according to official data, the Government of Spain has mobilized 16,000 million euros for the localities affected by DANA, of which 1,400 million have already been paid, while the aid destined for Gaza amounts to 24 million euros” and has insisted that “comparing both aids in a biased manner is not only misinformative, but also trivializes the human tragedies that both situations represent.”

For all these reasons, the Valencian ONGD Coordinator has condemned “the statements of President Carlos Mazón and the messages disseminated by the Popular Party that, far from contributing to social cohesion, encourage division and xenophobia” and have demanded “a rectification “public and immediate action by the president of the Generalitat Valenciana and the Popular Party, recognizing the error and committing not to use comparisons in the future that trivialize human suffering.”

Furthermore, they have urged “all political leaders to act responsibly and sensitively, especially in contexts of humanitarian crisis, avoiding statements that may incite hatred or discrimination and have added: ”Solidarity, social justice and international cooperation are fundamental pillars of our society. It is the duty of everyone, and especially our public representatives, to promote discourses that unite and strengthen the social fabric, based on respect, empathy and truth.”