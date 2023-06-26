More than a hundred soccer and futsal players between the ages of 14 and 21 have obtained the high-performance athlete certificate once they have exceeded the objectives established by the General Directorate of Sports and which has been taught by technicians from the Football Federation throughout this season.

Both the modernization program and the Sports Talent program are focused on identifying and developing the skills of the most outstanding soccer players. Among the objectives of the FFRM area of ​​modernization is based on providing a stable and unified roadmap to raise the level of athletes in the Region, leaning towards high sports performance. It also provides environments that support footballers to improve their performance in both national and international competitions.

These modernization programs help, together with the regional teams, to bring athletes closer to high-performance sport and prepare footballers to reach a higher level.

illustrious visits



This program has had the visits of Ibán Cuadrado, ex-professional player and current coach of the youth FC Barcelona; Claudia Pons, national futsal coach and María Ángeles Pino ‘Melli’, European futsal champion player with the Spanish team. Among other activities, and as part of his sports training, he has also competed against international teams, such as the Swedish team Kalmar FF By and Basel FCB under-17 and under-18.

Next October, this modernization program will be launched for the 2023-24 season.