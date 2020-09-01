Shortly before midnight Monday, 219 people, mainly from Somalia, Afghanistan and Côte d’Ivoire, took to the Town Hall square in the heart of the capital and deployed around a hundred tents in less than five minutes. .

Shortly before midnight Monday, 219 people mainly from Somalia, Afghanistan and Ivory Coast, including 59 children and 15 pregnant women, took to the Town Hall square in the heart of the capital and deployed there in less than five minutes a hundred tents.

There have been “one month of alerts to the services of the town hall of Paris and the prefecture of Ile-de-France, they remained unanswered”, explains the association Utopia56, at the initiative of this action.

Meanwhile, in front of the Paris City Hall: 209 people, 59 children, 17 under 3, 15 pregnant women. Welcome to Paris @ Utopia_56 pic.twitter.com/q68BLwDRvD – Noemie SAIDI-COTTIER (@Noemie_S_C) August 31, 2020

These isolated families and women who until then lived in the streets, often in informal camps on the edge of Paris and Seine-Saint-Denis, “must be housed in a dignified and unconditional manner”, asked Maël de Marcellus, Parisian coordinator of Utopia 56.

“It’s been more than a month that we alert the town hall of Paris on their situation and we do not get a response. It is a symbolic action: the town hall can no longer close its eyes. It is not normal that for newcomers, who represent 50% of these people, the street becomes an obligatory passage when arriving in France “, he lamented, calling in particular for a “overhaul of the first reception”.