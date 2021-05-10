Under the slogan “Love Wins,” Catholic priests across Germany launched an unprecedented rebellion against Pope Francis by kicking off a massive public blessing ceremony for same-sex couples in more than 100 temples across the country. The action has been described as a direct response to a statement from the Vatican that maintained that homosexual union is a sin and that God “cannot bless it.”

Keep reading

#German #Catholic #priests #challenge #Vatican #public #blessings #gay #couples