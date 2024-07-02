More than 100 dolphins were rescued after running aground on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, over the weekend. During the rescue operation, 13 dolphins died and one had to be euthanized. So far, experts have not been able to deduce the cause of the stranding, although it is a common occurrence in the area due to the curvature of its beaches and the variations in the tide.

The effort to herd the animals into deeper waters involved 25 staff from the International Fund for Animal Welfare and about 100 volunteers. Rescuers used small boats and underwater ultrasound transmitters to guide the Atlantic white-sided dolphins.