A hundred detainees for taking the Trump tower in a Jewish protest against the arrest of a Palestinian student

Almost a hundred people have been arrested this Thursday during a demonstration led by a Jewish group in which they have occupied the Trump tower in New York, in protest of the arrest of the Palestinian student of the University of Columbia, Mahmoud Khalil.

Protesters denounce that the administration of President Donald Trump has justified his arrest as an action to combat anti -Semitism.

“The kidnapping of Mahmoud has nothing to do with Jewish security. The Trump government believes that it can suppress dissent and snatch constitutional rights. We know this strategy. We refuse to allow our neighbors to be kidnapped in our name, ”said the Jewish Voice For Peace group in his X profile.

At one point, the city police have gone to the Trump tower and has arrested 98 people; While the agents took them to a city bus, they continued shouting asking for freedom for Khalil and Palestine.

“As Jews, we are taking over the Trump tower to express our massive rejection (to Khalil’s arrest). We will not stay with a crossed arms while this fascist regime tries to criminalize the Palestinians and all those who demand the end of the genocide of the Palestinian people perpetrated by the Israeli government and financed by the United States. We will never stop fighting for a free Palestine, ”they add.

At about noon, the protesters, who wore a red shirt in which he read Not in Our Name (“Not in our name”) have occupied the lobby of the building, headquarters of the Trump organization and where the president maintained his official residence until he moved from New York in 2019.

Attendees also supported banners with various messages such as “Liberate Mahmoud”, “Stop the prohibition of Muslims”, “Free Palestine”, “Never again for anyone” or “Jews for the freedom of Palestine”, and shouted asking for the liberation of the student.

Mahmoud Khalil, one of the leaders of the proportions that took place at Columbia University last year and permanent resident in the US, was arrested by immigration agents in the lobby of the building where he lives, owned by the university, when he arrived from visiting a friend with his wife, American and pregnant citizen of eight months.

Khalil was taken to an immigrants detention center in Louisiana without having presented charges, although President Trump accused him of his social network of being a “Radical Student Pro-Ahamas” and warned that this is the first of many arrests that will come, following his executive order against anti-Semitic activities.

On Monday a judge temporarily arrested the deportation of the Palestinian student, who has been revoked his permanent residence permit.