Around a hundred positions and releases of Vox critics with the national executive have met this Saturday in Madrid for claim a re -foundation of the partywho they see Become a “beach bar”and they have erected as the true “patriots” who “face the tyranny” of their leader, Santiago Abascal.

The appointment has been attended by the Balearic deputies Idoia Ribas and Agustín Buades -currently not assigned to Vox-; the attorneys of the Courts of Castilla y León expelled Ana Rosa Hernando and Javier Teira; the former deputy in the Parliament of Catalonia Isabel Lázaro -who denounced the Secretary General, Ignacio Garriga, for embezzlement and improper appropriation; and others regional and local charges active.

In the middle of the act, the former deputy has appeared Rubén Mansoarchitect of the Economic Program of Vox and one of the former critical directors with the drift of the most visible training. Others, such as the Parliamentary Exports Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, or the former deputy Víctor Sánchez del Real, with whom Manso maintains good relationship, have not attended the Discolos summit.

The conclave has ended with the approval of what they have called ‘Declaration of Barajas‘, a document that brings together the reproaches that make VOX, among which are the absence of internal democracy, doubts about the financing of the party, the decision to break the autonomic coalition governments with the PP or the integration of the party into the Patriots European Parliament Group and the departure of conservatives and reformists (ECR) of Giorgia Meloni.

The document also includes their demands, which are specified in a return to the principles that inspired the foundational manifesto of Vox and new statutes to give more voice to the affiliates. “We are a group of compatriots facing tyranny“The spokesman in the City of Salamanca, Alejandro Pérez de la Sota, summarized.

“With the most dumb and the most lazy”

On these criticisms have reflected the participants in the meeting, who have insisted during the day to talk about the “Vox of Abascal”, a match “turned into a beach bar” and in which you have to “agree on everything and submissively” with The leader. They see that Vox has started “the same path of degradation” as the rest of the matches, but “much faster.” Ribas has stressed that “orders are given” and what “There is no space for debate or proposals“In a party controlled by” people not chosen by anyone and have no leadership. “

In the same line, Hernando has been expressed, which has declared himself “deceived” by the project, in addition to “victim and mistreated.” He believes that “the enemy” for Vox is the one he has “Critical thinking“Because” he is the enemy of Abascal. “

The former member of the Political Council of Vox and former National Vice Secretary of Training, Antonio de Miguel, has denounced that in the training “enters a lot of money” and there are “many placements of many friends.” For him, the turning point was the statutory change that eliminated the primary for the election of candidates. “Vox entered a spiral of self -destruction since that time, it was the great betrayal of Abascal”, which sees “drunk of success,” he said. He has also criticized the current strategy of the party, focused on being “Ariete against the PP”.

While critics have been satisfied with this Saturday’s meeting, they recognize that their demand for a Vox recast is complicated to satisfy, given that the leaders of the training “live very well.” In any case, sources of the critical movement emphasize that the first step is already given and the next is to send the statement to bamboo and are located to continue working.