The video of the whale in Minorca. 📷 Imatges: Miquel Ferrer https://t.co/F5ERMk2Qhk
IB3 has tweeted video of a humpback whale that fishermen spotted off the shores of Minorca at the weekend.
The 20 meter whale, which probably weighs around 70 tons, was swimming in the shallow waters of Ciutadella.
The video was recorded by Miquel Ferrer and uploaded to twitter by IB3 to the delight of many.
Look at the fact that some fishermen will tax dissabte in aigües de Ciutadella …
🐳 A whale swimming only 50 meters deep❗
It is a rorqual, the largest second balena that existsix.
📷 Images: Miquel Ferrer pic.twitter.com/F5ERMk2Qhk
– IB3 (@ IB3) April 14, 2021
.
#humpback #whale #visited #Minorca #weekend
Leave a Reply