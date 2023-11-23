Shaaban Bilal (Gaza, Cairo)

The temporary humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip and the exchange of prisoners and hostages between Israel and the Palestinians will begin today, Friday, at 7 a.m., within the framework of Qatari-Egyptian-American mediation for a ceasefire for a period of 4 days.

According to the announced agreement, 50 Israeli hostages will be released in 4 batches during the days of the truce, with the first batch of hostages, which includes 13 women and children, being released at 4 pm today, Friday, while the details of how the hostages will be transferred will not be announced for security reasons.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry said, “The Red Cross and Red Crescent will be a full part of the process of handing over prisoners and hostages, expecting both parties to adhere to the terms of the agreement and we look very positively, and that this humanitarian truce will lead to the start of greater work to achieve a permanent truce and lasting peace.”

In turn, the head of the Egyptian State Information Service, Diaa Rashwan, announced yesterday that Cairo had received the lists of prisoners and hostages from the Palestinian and Israeli sides scheduled to be released.

Rashwan said, in a statement on the authority’s website: “Egypt confirms what was announced regarding the entry into force of the agreed-upon truce in the Gaza Strip at exactly seven o’clock on Friday morning.” Egypt called on both parties to the truce to commit to implementing the truce agreement according to what was planned, and there was agreement on it, according to Rashwan.

The truce was scheduled to begin yesterday, Thursday, but implementation was postponed due to “last-minute” discussions for a final agreement on the technical and logistical matters of the prisoner exchange process from both sides, to begin today, Friday, after intensive communications and meetings mediated by Egyptian-Qatari and the parties to the conflict to discuss the implementation plan for this truce, to end. By submitting lists of the names of those who will be released and agreeing on the executive terms.

Experts and political analysts saw the truce agreement as an opportunity to improve the conditions in the Gaza Strip, especially the difficult humanitarian conditions by introducing medical and relief aid to the population, but at the same time they warned of the “great optimism” of this truce, which is mainly linked to the exchange of prisoners and hostages and not an end to the war.

Secretary of the Fatah Central Committee, Jibril Rajoub, considered the truce a response to the state of pressure on Israel, explaining that stopping the war and shooting in Gaza is a step towards stopping unilateral policies in the Palestinian territories.

Rajoub added, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that the truce is the beginning of stopping all hostilities in the Gaza Strip, noting that the continuation of this conflict threatens regional stability.

For his part, the Director of the Israel Administration and former Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister, Ambassador Gamal Bayoumi, stressed the need not to be too optimistic about this truce, which may give the people of Gaza a chance to catch their breath with the entry of humanitarian, relief and medical aid, pointing out that there are no guarantees that violations of this truce will not occur. The implementation of which was postponed due to technical and logistical discussions.

In his statements to Al-Ittihad, the Egyptian diplomat expressed his hope that the truce would be followed by refraining from killing civilians, including children and women, demolishing homes, and displacing Palestinians. The Jordanian political and strategic analyst, Dr. Amer Al-Sabaila, pointed out the necessity of distinguishing between this truce and any other truce idea, considering that the expected truce is related to the prisoners and hostages and nothing more. Al-Sabaila explained to the “Union” the necessity of not linking this truce to stopping the war on the Gaza Strip.

He continued: “Israel will not stop its operations in Gaza, as evidenced by the scene drawn over the past weeks, which shows that Israel is continuing, and the exchange of prisoners and hostages will not stop this Israeli trend,” but he expressed his hope that this truce would later establish more humanitarian truces, because the idea of ​​war is not… It’s gone.

For his part, the Palestinian politician and spokesman for the Democratic Reform Movement in the Fatah movement, Imad Mohsen, said that the truce is an opportunity to catch a breath and complete the search for victims under the rubble of homes destroyed by the bombing. He added to Al-Ittihad that with the entry into force of the first truce, the countdown to war has begun.

The agreement includes the exchange of 50 Israeli hostages, women and children, in the Gaza Strip in the first phase in exchange for the release of a number of Palestinian women and children imprisoned in Israeli prisons, provided that the number of those released will be increased in later stages of implementing the agreement.