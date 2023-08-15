The Taliban celebrates this August 15 its second year of return to power in Afghanistan, after the resounding withdrawal of US and NATO troops. The group celebrates what it describes as a “return to security in the country.” But across the nation there is nothing to commemorate when the removal of human rights is reinforced, especially against women and girls who pay a heavy price under the yoke of that movement. In addition, humanitarian crises that hit a population that tries to survive in the midst of a lack of access to drinking water and food continue to add up.

A country suffocated between the setback in rights and the humanitarian crisis. Two years ago, the Taliban took control of Kabul, the Afghan capital, and with it they consolidated their return to power after gaining control of several cities. All in the midst of the withdrawal of US and NATO troops after 20 years of military incursion.

Although by 2021 Afghanistan was far from being a stable country, it was trying to take a course with democratically elected governments and the population, especially women and girls, had recovered rights such as access to education and jobs.

In addition, the strong physical punishments and prohibitions against them, under the imposition of Sharia, such as speaking loudly in public, walking outside their homes without a blood relative, showing any part of their body or leaning out of balconies, they seemed to be in the past.

Today, 24 months after the movement regained control of the territory, the harassment is part of the present.

Women, the most affected under the yoke of the Taliban

The second year of the Taliban regime has been marked by prohibitions on the use of public space by Afghan girls and women. At this time, entry to parks, gyms, universities and jobs in non-governmental organizations was prohibited, for “not wearing the hijab”, the Islamic veil, or “violating the rules of segregation by sex”. Followed by other impositions such as the closure of beauty salons.

These orders followed an earlier ban, issued in the Taliban’s first year of rule, which provided for girls not to go to school beyond the sixth grade.

“I didn’t think the Taliban would ever take over the country again, and after they did, their restrictions on women increased day by day and caused us a lot of trouble. As far as I am concerned, the Taliban’s ‘Victory Day’ is the worst day for the people of Afghanistan,” a 24-year-old Afghan woman, identified as Hosna, told Reuters.







01:39

Restrictive behaviors towards women had already been seen in the 1990s, when they held power in the country.

For the analyst Karim Pakzad, from the French Institute of International Relations (IRIS), consulted by France 24, there are divergent opinions between the de facto power: “Some want greater flexibility and engagement with the international community, and have come to stand publicly in favor of women’s right to education.”

The analyst stresses that under Taliban control, two clear positions on women’s rights have emerged, more driven by the need for international recognition. On one side, there is the supreme leader of the Islamist movement, the emir Haibatullah Akhundzada, who “represents, in a certain way, the historical Taliban, extremist ideologues who advocate the strict application of Sharia.”

On the other hand, says Karim Pakzad, there are the ministers of the Interior, Sirajuddin Haqqani, leader of the network of the same name, and of Defense, who “have a much more political vision. They seek a lasting way of governing and want to improve dialogue with the foreign countries, and they know that this will involve above all the question of women’s rights”.







09:17 French 24 © France 24

In contrast to Western criticism, Taliban Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada has hailed changes imposed since he took powerstating that “life improved for Afghan women after the departure of foreign troops and the return to mandatory hijab”.

The UN claimed that these actions were a “major obstacle” to the Taliban gaining international recognition as the legitimate government of Afghanistan.

In an interview with France 24 in English, Neil Turner, the Norwegian Refugee Council’s country director for Afghanistan, who is in Kabul, described the humanitarian situation in the country as “grave” and stressed the need for humanitarian aid, especially for the women and the child population.

Millions of Afghans between the humanitarian crisis and the exodus

The human rights organization Humans Right Watch warns that two-thirds of the Afghan population is at risk and needs “urgent humanitarian aid.”

Various factors such as war, weather changes and Taliban measures have exacerbated hunger and food insecurity in the country. For this organization, 28 million Afghans need humanitarian assistance.

“The people of Afghanistan are living a humanitarian and human rights nightmare under the Taliban regime. The Taliban leadership must urgently stop their abusive rules and policies, and the international community must hold them accountable for the current crises,” said Fereshta Abbasi, Afghanistan researcher at HRW.

According to the United Nations (UN), four million people suffer from acute malnutrition and 80% of those affected are boys and girls under 5 years of age.

File-A boy is accompanied by two women as they walk down an alley in Kabul, Afghanistan, on July 24, 2021. © Sajjad Hussain / AFP

The health system, which was already under pressure before the fall of the Afghan government, elected at the polls and promoted by the United States, is facing pressure due to the lack of financial resources and trained personnel, as Doctors Without Borders pointed out to EFE.

In parallel, this second anniversary, according to UNHCR, comes with 2.3 million Afghan refugees and asylum seekers in the world.

Taliban commemorate their return under tight security

Among tight security measures in the streets of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, the second year of the Taliban since they returned to power was commemorated. Members of the fundamentalist group and supporters of the movement took to the main streets hoisting the white flag inscribed with the Shahada.

But with their return, the population faces human crises on several fronts. Women have been the most affected by the implementation of Sharia law, with which they have limited their participation in public life and in spaces of power.

Taliban supporters celebrate the second anniversary of the fall of Kabul on a street near the US embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 15, 2023. © REUTERS – Ali Khara

The celebrations in Kabul were followed by criticism from human rights activists, who described the date of the Taliban’s entry into Kabul as “a black day in the history of Afghanistan,” the Women’s Political Participation Network said in a statement. from Afghanistan.

On that day, the people of Afghanistan lost their 20 years of achievements and the country was handed over “to an extremist group through a cruel Doha deal,” the Afghan Women’s Political Participation Network said in a statement.

At a commemorative event, the Taliban government’s deputy prime minister for administrative affairs, Abdul Salam Hanafi, He blamed the US for the crimes committed in the two decades of invasion, which brought the country to the brink of disaster. “They martyred thousands of Afghans and turned five million into drug addicts,” he said.

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, Afghanistan has experienced one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world. More than 28 million people – two thirds of the population – need urgent humanitarian aidhttps://t.co/zclovOAsnc —Human Rights Watch (@hrw_espanol) August 12, 2023



For his part, the UN high commissioner for human rights, Volker Türk, urged the de facto authorities: “it is not too late to change the trajectory of the country and for the Taliban to change their policies with the understanding that the respect and protection of human rights are essential for the prosperity, cohesion and stability of the nation”.

With EFE, Reuters and AP