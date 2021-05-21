London (dpa)

Manchester City has announced that the son of late club legend Colin Bell and a young fan who has recovered from a brain surgery, will present the Premier League Cup to the team this weekend.

Manchester City confirmed that John Bell, the son of Colin Bell, and Jack Tindall, a 15-year-old fan, who underwent surgery to remove a brain tumor around Christmas, will participate in the team’s lifting of the League Cup.

The British news agency “BA Media” stated that the City players will celebrate the championship trophy on the podium, following the team’s last game of the season at the Al Ittihad Stadium against Everton next Sunday.

The match will also witness the return of Manchester City fans to the stands for the first time since March of last year, as the “Al Ittihad” stadium will receive 10 thousand fans allowed to attend. Colin Bell, a former Manchester City player and the England national team, who died last January at the age of 74, participated in the team’s crowning of four important tournaments, including the League Championship between 1968 and 1970.

City asked Colin Bell’s son John, a consultant radiologist at a Manchester hospital, to come and carry the League Cup to the stage. John Bell said: There are a lot of people who deserve to hold the Premier League Cup, especially this year, but it is a nice gesture from the club by inviting me to be part of the celebration.

For his part, Tindall received messages of support from Manchester City and his coach Pep Guardiola while he was in the hospital, as the club confirmed its invitation to attend a match for the team as soon as the restrictions of the new Corona virus were lifted, and Tindall said: The club sent me an amazing message from Guardiola and as soon as I read it I was anxious about what he would say.

He added: When he said that I would be present to hand over the cup, I was speechless, it was one of the best surprises in my life.

For his part, Guardiola said: It is a great honor that two of the Manchester City family hold the League Cup next Sunday, to play a role in our celebrations of raising the Premier League Cup in front of our fans.