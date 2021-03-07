Fruit seller Mohamed Hassan, who directed President Sisi to treat him, said that he was surprised by the presence of the president in front of him on Ahmed Fakhry Street in front of the Child Garden, explaining that “President Sisi asked to buy bananas and designed to pay the fruit account.

Muhammad Hassan said, “I suffer from a health problem in the nerves and spinal cord, and the president noticed the difficulty of my movement while walking, and immediately called the Minister of Health to direct my case and ordered my treatment at the expense of the state.” According to Sky News.

He explained that a number of x-rays and analyzes are underway at Dar Al-Shifa Hospital, indicating that there is a delegate from the Presidency of the Republic who is following his case step by step.