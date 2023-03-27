And the official spokesman for Al-Azhar University, Ahmed Zaree, told “Sky News Arabia”: Sunday, Dr. Salama Dawood, President of Al-Azhar University, accompanied a delegation of professors to the hospital where Wahba is staying, in order to support him and support him in his journey with resistance to the fierce disease, wishing him Get well soon and be out soon from the health ailment he is going through.”

Mahmoud Wahba had become famous on social networking sites in recent days after the spread of pictures of his discussion of his doctoral dissertation from inside an intensive care room, so that everyone knew his inspiring story and became one of the most famous researchers in Egypt.

Wahba worked as an assistant teacher at the Faculty of Commerce for Boys at Al-Azhar University in Cairo, and he was busy preparing his doctorate in the philosophy of statistics, before he became seriously ill.

Wahba resisted the pain he was exposed to and got involved in completing his doctoral dissertation, then he suffered a health setback, as a result of which he was forced to enter the hospital, to receive the necessary treatment.

‏

‏ Members of the doctoral discussion launched an exceptional proposal to implement this important step in Wahba’s academic career inside his residence in the hospital

The hospital has prepared the intensive care room to receive the defense of the researcher’s doctoral dissertation in the presence of a number of doctors to follow up on his condition

‏

The hospital has prepared the intensive care room to receive the defense of the researcher’s doctoral dissertation in the presence of a number of doctors to follow up on his condition ‏ Wahba obtained his doctorate after a discussion that lasted for about two hours, in an atmosphere of joy and the presence of his family members.

Zaree adds to “Sky News Arabia”: “During the visit, the president of Al-Azhar University congratulated Heba on passing his doctoral dissertation successfully, leaving a good impression on his teachers during the experiment, and a lengthy conversation took place in the presence of the hospital director about the details of his health status to check on his condition.” his condition.”

‏