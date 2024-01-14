The General Administration of Punitive and Correctional Institutions at Dubai Police fulfilled the wish of an Arab girl in the presence of her father, who is incarcerated in the institutions, at the ceremony of her marriage to an Arab young man, after she submitted a request to do so to the Institutions Administration, and the Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for Criminal Investigation Affairs, Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, directed that her wish be fulfilled. .

The girl said in her application, “An Arab young man has proposed to her and wants to marry her, and the approval of her guardian, who is in prison in penal institutions, is required,” expressing her hope that her father will be allowed to attend her marriage contract due to the importance of this day in her life and the life of her family.

The Director of the General Administration of Punitive and Correctional Institutions, Brigadier Marwan Julfar, stated that the administration received the girl’s request and was informed of the material and moral conditions of her father, an inmate of institutions, and immediately took the initiative to fulfill her request within the framework of the strategy of the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, to enhance humanitarian work because of its profound impact on Spreading happiness among various segments of society.

Julfar pointed out that the General Administration of Punitive and Correctional Institutions launched the “Our Goal is to Make the Inmate’s Daughter Happy” initiative in order to work to make the bride and her family happy and provide her with all the capabilities, noting that the initiative was not limited only to preparing a place for the marriage contract for the couple, but rather the General Administration of Punitive and Correctional Institutions worked To support the girl by preparing and furnishing her home, so that it becomes a happy marital home for her and her husband, because this has an impact that is not limited to them only, but also affects her incarcerated father.

In turn, the Sharia Authorizer, Sheikh Ahmed Al Shehhi, responded to the invitation of the penal and correctional institutions to come to the administration and contract the marriage between the spouses.