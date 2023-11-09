French President Emmanuel Macron called this Thursday for a “ceasefire” in the conflict between Israel and the Islamist movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, at the beginning of a humanitarian aid conference in Paris for this Palestinian territory.

Israel launched a bombing campaign in Gaza on Oct. 7 in response to a Hamas attack that day that killed more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and is holding about 240 hostages, according to authorities.

More than 10,000 people, mostly civilians and including more than 4,000 children, died under Israeli bombs in the Gaza Strip, a narrow territory of 360 square kilometers where more than two million live overcrowded, according to the Hamas Ministry of Health.

After reiterating Israel’s right to defend itself but respecting international law, Macron called for “protecting civilians” as a priority.

“This requires a very quick humanitarian pause and we have to work to achieve a ceasefire,” he added.

“How many Palestinians have to die for the war to end?” Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh told attendees. listing the needs: from treating the wounded, to the supply of water, electricity and medicine.

International humanitarian conference for civilians in Gaza, at the Elysée Presidential Palace, in Paris.

France organized this conference, on the eve of the annual Paris Peace Forum, to bring together major donors and accelerate aid -food, energy or medical equipment- in the Gaza Strip, which is also registering an exodus of its inhabitants to the south.

The United Nations estimates that $1.2 billion in aid will be needed for the populations of Gaza and the West Bank by the end of the year. France has already announced that its aid will reach 100 million euros ($107 million).

But Moshe Tetro, an Israeli military official, assured this Thursday that “there is no humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip,” although he acknowledged the “numerous difficulties” faced by civilians in this Palestinian territory.

At the meeting, UN representatives, such as the commissioner general of the Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, went further to demand a ceasefire because the release of the hostages “cannot justify a war that does not respect humanitarian law.”

The head of humanitarian affairs at the UN, Martin Griffiths, said that a humanitarian pause is not enough because what is needed in the face of the “atrocious” situation in the Gaza Strip is a continuous flow of aid to the more than two million inhabitants, and that is only possible with a ceasefire.

The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, and the NGOs present, such as Doctors Without Borders, agreed on the same idea, whose president, Isabelle Defourny, considered that “an immediate ceasefire” is “the indispensable condition” for that assistance can be provided.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, arrives at the international humanitarian conference for the civilian population of Gaza.

Who is present at the aid conference?

Israel did not participate in the conference, although the French president agreed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to report on the event. in a telephone conversation at the end of the meeting, according to the French presidency.

Beyond some European prime ministers and the heads of the main institutions of the European Union (EU), The participants are not of high level and no final statement is foreseen. Few Arab nations sent delegates and, for Brazil, Celso Amorim, advisor to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, attended.

In the conference, Egypt denounced this Thursday “the international silence on the violations of international humanitarian law committed by Israel” in the Gaza Strip.

“What the Israeli government does far exceeds the right to self-defense,” said Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri, who lamented an “imbalance” in “the international conscience.”

Smoke during a fight between the Israeli army and Hamas militants.

Thirteen NGOs, including Doctors Without Borders and Oxfam, called on leaders participating in the conference on Wednesday to “do everything in their power to obtain an immediate ceasefire” and greater access to aid.

“The United Nations has never recorded so many deaths in such a short time in a conflict,” the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, said on France Inter radio this Thursday.

Lazzarini also demanded this Thursday the end of the Israeli “siege” of the Gaza Strip and described the situation that children, in particular, have to experience as “undignified.” Furthermore, he considered that the situation in the Strip “is a crisis of humanity, of our values, of international law.”

In the interview, the UN official noted that There are more than 750,000 people of the approximately 2.2 million inhabitants of the Gaza Strip who are sheltered in UN facilities to seek protection. And he said that last week when he was in Gaza, he could see, among other things, how children had to wait in line just to get a bottle of water to drink, and that seemed “undignified” to him.

Although calls for humanitarian “pauses”, “truces” or “ceasefires” have increased in recent weeks, The Israeli prime minister said they would maintain their offensive if the Islamist movement does not release the hostages.

A source close to Hamas indicated Wednesday that negotiations are underway for the release of a dozen hostages held by Hamas, including six Americans, in exchange for a three-day ceasefire.

*With AFP and EFE