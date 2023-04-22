The General Administration of Punitive and Correctional Institutions in Dubai Police organized the “Eid Clothing” event for 22 children of female inmates, in cooperation with the Rawafed Center for Development and Education and the Big Heart Foundation, to bring joy and happiness to the hearts of the children of female inmates.

Brigadier General Marwan Abdul Karim Julfar, Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions, said that the event comes in support of the Dubai Police’s community efforts, and in order to promote the values ​​of tolerance, love, and the happiness of children on Eid Al-Fitr by distributing clothing to them.

He explained that the event included taking the inmates’ children to one of the major shopping centers, choosing Eid clothes themselves, in addition to buying toys, stressing that these events and initiatives are implemented by the General Administration of Penal and Correctional Institutions every Eid in cooperation with partners, in addition to other community and humanitarian initiatives that They carry it out for male and female guests throughout the year.

In her turn, the director of the women’s prison administration, Colonel Jameela Al Zaabi, said that the administration provides a positive and comfortable atmosphere for the children of the inmates by providing them with all the necessities, including suitable food, periodic medical examinations, and teaching the basics of reading and writing. Mothers and young ones.