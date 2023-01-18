The activist Ricardo Lagunes and the community leader Antonio Díaz. RR.SS.

The human rights defender Ricardo Lagunes Gasca and the indigenous leader Antonio Díaz Valencia have disappeared last Sunday night on the border between the states of Michoacán and Colima. The two men had held a work meeting that day and when they left they were traveling together towards the municipality of Tecomán when their trace was lost. The white van in which they were traveling was later found abandoned and with gunshot wounds in the town of Cerro de Ortega, 26 kilometers from their original destination. The authorities have opened an investigation and so far have not given further details of the whereabouts of the activists.

Díaz Valencia, 71, is a teacher who is a member of the Nahua indigenous community of San Miguel de Aquila. In his activity as an activist, he has strongly criticized the development of the Aquila mine, active since 1998. According to the disappearance file issued by the Michoacán State Prosecutor’s Office, on the Sunday that they disappeared, Díaz Valencia communicated by telephone with a relative around 6:45 p.m. hours and told him that he was going to the Coahuayana municipality, in Michoacán, in the company of Lagunes Gasca. That was the last communication he had and he has remained missing ever since.

Lagunes Gasca is a lawyer and has collaborated with various national and international human rights organizations. He has master’s studies in Human Rights Protection at the University of Alcalá, in Madrid, and has worked in Mexico as a defender for more than 15 years. According to a statement issued by the family, at the time of his disappearance “he was carrying out legal accompaniment in the indigenous community of Aquila, where there is mining activity.” The families of the two men have met this Tuesday with the federal authorities in the National Palace, in Mexico City, to request help in the search.

Ivette Morales Lagunes and Raquel Camacho Lagunes, cousins ​​of the activist, in a sit-in outside the National Palace, this Wednesday. Hector Guerrero

According to the complaint filed by friends and family before the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH), the last time Lagunes Gasca contacted him was that Sunday at 6:52 p.m., from a supermarket called Gómez, in Coahuayana, and he said that he had already They were on their way to Colima. About 7:25 p.m., an hour and a half later, the Colima authorities received a report of an abandoned and shot-up vehicle in Cerro de Ortega, which they would later confirm was where the two disappeared persons were traveling, according to the complaint. While the two sons of Díaz Valencia filed a report in Morelia for the disappearance, after receiving several calls that night “in which they asked for money in exchange for Ricardo’s life [Lagunes]”.

In a statement issued by the Office in Mexico of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, it is indicated that at least one of the two defenders had protection measures from the State “that failed to prevent his disappearance.” “The UN-DH calls on the authorities to urgently adopt all the necessary measures to fulfill their duty to search for defenders Lagunes and Díaz alive, to ensure efficient coordination between federal and local institutions and to recognize the right of their relatives to participate in the search”, says the message of the international organization. “In the same way, it is essential to carry out a prompt, exhaustive and effective investigation that allows clarifying the facts and punishing all those responsible.”

The search poster for Díaz and Lagunes, during a protest to demand their appearance in front of the National Palace, on January 18, 2023. Hector Guerrero

Other human rights organizations have highlighted the need to investigate the possibility that these disappearances are linked to the work that the two men were doing in the region. “We express our concern about the disappearance of Ricardo Arturo Lagunes Gasca and Antonio Díaz Valencia, human rights defenders. We demand that the authorities of Michoacán and Colima diligently investigate that they incorporate their defense work into their lines of investigation,” Amnesty International has requested on social networks.

Mexico became in 2021 the deadliest country in the world to defend the earth. Homicides of environmentalists have not stopped escalating in recent years. The latest figures indicate that 54 people who defended their environment, natural resources or land were murdered in the country, according to the latest report by Global Witness, which carries out an annual count of these crimes. The unofficial counts suggest that the numbers for 2022 will once again have a significant increase.

