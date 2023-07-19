When former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro came to power in January 2019, one of his first acts of government was to abolish the National Council for Food and Nutrition Security (CONSEA), an agency that had significantly reduced food insecurity and garnered praise from around the world. He was a huge setback for the country, which the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) had removed in 2014 from its “hunger map”.

Bolsonaro’s decision immediately generated a popular protest mobilization, which included the organization of large public banquets in the streets of many cities: the bench national. Around tables laden with healthy food, the resistance of the communities celebrated and at the same time demanded the right to adequate food and nutrition.

Many people reinforced their political commitment and called for a permanent mobilization during the four years of Bolsonaro’s term, through the Popular Conference on Food and Nutrition Sovereignty and Securitywhich holds a session every four years to monitor policies and develop proposals based on detailed local and national analysis.

Immediately after taking office as Brazil’s president in January, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reinstituted the REMEMBER [dirigido por Elisabetta Recine, que firma este artículo]which this year will meet with the popular conference to hear proposals.

Deep inequality, structural discrimination and systemic violence have persisted in food systems for too long. Today, citizens around the world are calling for change.

This spirit of resistance—if replicated elsewhere—can transform food systems and alleviate the global hunger crisis, exacerbated by the pandemic, climate disruption, and war. In his capacity as UN Special Rapporteur on the right to food, Michael Fakhri [otro autor de este artículo] attributed the increase in hunger indicators to “systemic violence and structural inequality in food systems.” According to him, these are “a central aspect of a global economy sustained by relationships of dependency between individuals, countries, international financial institutions and corporations.”

An estimated 258 million people faced acute food insecurity in 2022, the highest number recorded since the Global Report on Food Crises began publishing data in 2017. In his introduction to this year’s report, the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, He said the current crisis calls for “fundamental and systemic change.”

To achieve this, it is essential to apply a human rights approach. In Brazil, the shocking increase in food insecurity during the Bolsonaro presidency was the result of policies that ignored marginalized people and violated their rights. For this reason, CONSEA is promoting Policies to fight hunger at its roots – for example, structural racism and gender inequalities. We cannot continue to maintain unsustainable food systems that concentrate power and wealth in the hands of a few.

The UN guidelines on the right to food, adopted by FAO in 2004, outline how to address the structural causes of discrimination and inequality in food systems. These guidelines were at the origin of the implementation of various human, economic, social and cultural rights, and have inspired countless legal and political reforms at the national level. They also encouraged the development of a body of standards and policies based on human rights and adopted by the UN Committee on World Food Security (CFS), the UN General Assembly and other UN agencies, including the womenthe farmersthe Indigenous villagesthe fishermen and other groups.

In Brazil, national and international efforts have turned these principles into a set of policies and programs that aim to overcome discrimination based on gender and race, guarantee a decent income and social protection, and ensure the rights to land and water for women, peasants , indigenous peoples, transhumants and fishermen. These efforts also They gave rise to initiatives in the field of agroecology and food sovereignty that promote the active involvement of civil organizations and citizens, as well as school lunch programs that are procured in family farms.

Brazil is by no means an isolated case: other governments are also implementing similar reforms. Local, regional and national food policy councils are being established around the world, and in many countries there are parliamentary alliances working to pass laws on the right to food.

Scaling up these efforts will require much more policy coordination between all levels of government. The UN Human Rights Council and CFS have stressed the need for a coordinated response to the current food crisis. But at the same time, civil organizations, indigenous peoples, and academics have warned against corporate capture of food governance and they have asked a corporate accountability framework at the UN level.

Demands for change are increasing as we approach the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which will be commemorated in December. And the right to adequate food and nutrition may be one of the most important issues (…)

Now that the UN high commissioner for human rights has proposed a human rights based economy And as Brazil prepares to assume the rotating presidency of the G-20 in 2024, we may see ambitious proposals to promote the right to food at the international level.

Deep inequality, structural discrimination and inequality have persisted in food systems for too long. systemic violence, and citizens around the world are calling for change. A transformation of this scale demands close collaboration between very diverse people engaging in creative forms of resistance, along with progressive governments willing to listen to them and represent their interests. Respect for human rights must be the foundation of any effort to reduce acute food insecurity. It is the only way to create a sustainable and equitable system that provides adequate food for all people.

michael fakhri He is a UN special rapporteur for the right to food. Elisabetta Recine is the president of the National Council for Food and Nutrition Security of Brazil (CONSEA). Sofia Monsalve is the general secretary of FIAN International, an organization for the defense of human rights.



