Giraffes, weighing up to 1,200 kilograms, accumulate as many mutations in their cells as shaven mice, which rarely weigh 35 grams, throughout their lives. Similarly, living beings as long-lived as humans and as short-lived as rats reach the end of their days with a similar number of changes in the DNA of their cells. Recent research comparing different mammals shows that there is a kind of natural law that relates the life expectancy of each species to mutagenesis. This connection could shed light on processes as complex as cancer or ageing.

Since the 50s of the last century, many scientists in the field have related the aging of individuals with various processes of cell wear and deterioration. One such process is somatic mutation. These are genetic changes, between 20 and 50 a year in humans, that occur in the life cycle of the cell. They occur in healthy cells, although some of them can trigger tumors or other alterations. Occurring at the cellular level, somatic mutations should be related in some way to body mass and life expectancy. The reason why a correlation with the first would be expected is because in theory, the greater the mass, the greater the probability of cancer in some cell. On the other hand, if mutations play an important role in aging, they would theoretically have a connection to life expectancy. So researchers at the Wellcome Sanger Institute (United Kingdom) specialized in genomic research decided to study these genetic alterations in 16 species of mammals, looking for patterns that pointed to a common basis in the decline of life over time.

The research, published a few days ago in Magazine Naturewho has dedicated the cover of his latest printed editionIt is new for many reasons. It is because of its comparative analysis between different species in size, life expectancy or diet. It is also for studying somatic mutations within cells, something impossible to do very recently. It is also novel because of the object of its study: cells from a part of the colon (called intestinal crypts) that have the particularity that they all come from the same stem cell, making it possible to accurately calculate the number of mutations they contain. But, above all, it is new because of its results, which may have implications for some of the fundamental questions of human health and the rest of living beings.

If it depended only on the number of cells, a mouse would never develop a tumor… and you would expect all whales to die of colon cancer before the age of 30, simply because of their size.” Adrián Báez-Ortega, researcher at the Wellcome Sanger Institute and co-author of the study

The main result they have obtained is that the number of mutations per year or mutation rate is adjusted to the life expectancy of each species. Although very diverse, this rate has an inversely proportional relationship with longevity. Thus, while humans, with their life expectancy of around 80 years, have an annual rate of 47 mutations in the cells of each intestinal crypt, mice, with only two years of survival, suffer 796. At the end of In their lifetime, all the animals studied accumulate a similar number of mutations. In addition, they found that three of the main mutagenesis processes identified, such as the substitution of one base for another in the sequence, are shared between the different species. So there is a connection between mutation and aging. Another very different thing is to know what that connection is like.

Adrián Báez-Ortega is a researcher at the Wellcome Sanger Institute and, together with Alex Cagan, is the main author of this research. He then asks for caution when connecting somatic mutations in the cell and the aging of organisms. “First, because we do not have data that would allow the results to be extended to other tissues beyond the colon. Second, because we have not studied it in other living beings that are not mammals”. Even more important, they do not know the meaning of this relationship. “We discovered a correlation between life expectancy and mutation rate, but we do not know if the mutation rate has evolved to adapt to the life expectancy of the animal or if the mutations affect this life expectancy”, highlights the Spanish researcher . It is certain, he says, that other factors intervene. For example, colon cells accumulate about 50 mutations a year, but suffer thousands of cellular damage. These damages would also play a role in senescence.

The work confirms, and goes further, one of the most intriguing paradoxes in molecular biology. It was raised almost 50 years ago by the British epidemiologist Richard Peto. He observed that species were beyond logic when it came to cancer risk. If tumors are the result of mutations or harmful changes at the cellular level, the higher the cellular complexity, the more tumors should be present. But reality shows that the incidence of cancer in animals does not seem related to body mass. This new study confirms the so-called Peto paradox.

“The incidence of cancer is similar between the species, even though they have differences in mass”, recalls Báez-Ortega. In general, larger animals tend to live longer. Since all cells have the same probability of developing cancer, the larger the cells, the greater the risk. But no. “There is an incidence curve for cancer in humans that is known. If it depended only on the number of cells, a mouse would never develop a tumor, because it has far fewer cells and would not live long enough. Actually, they have an incidence similar to ours. And you would expect all whales to die of colon cancer before the age of 30, simply because of their size. But we see that evolutionary pressure has adjusted the rate of cancer, so that humans, elephants and mice have an almost identical curve once you control for their life expectancy. And we don’t know why this happens”, concludes the Spanish scientist.

“The evolution of multicellular life requires carefully coordinating all cells so that each one plays exactly the right role in the organism. Somatic mutations can upset this balance. Íñigo Martincorena, head of research on somatic mutation in healthy and cancerous cells at the Wellcome Sanger Institute

Íñigo Martincorena, also Spanish, directs research on somatic mutation in healthy and cancerous cells at the Wellcome Sanger Institute. He is also a senior author of research published in Nature. About the main result of the work, he recognizes how intriguing it is. “The evolution of multicellular life requires carefully coordinating all cells so that each one plays exactly the right role in the organism. Somatic mutations can upset this balance, as evidenced in the case of cancer, so the evolution of life has required controlling the accumulation of somatic mutations,” he says in an email. So the finding that the somatic mutation rate per year is much lower in species that live longer “suggests that [estas tasas] they are under evolutionary control.

Regarding the relationship between mutations and aging, Martincorena insists that senescence does not have a single cause. “The most compelling hypothesis right now is that it is caused by the accumulation of various types of molecular damage in our cells, including somatic mutations, telomere shortening, protein aggregation, and epigenetic changes. We believe that these changes at the molecular level cause changes in our cells and tissues that give rise to the typical manifestations of aging.” But what’s not clear is how much each type of damage contributes. “Our results suggest that somatic mutations probably contribute to aging to some extent, but exactly how much and in what way remains to be demonstrated,” adds Martincorena, who concludes with an acknowledgment of the limitations of science: “If there is still much understand in cancer, in aging our knowledge is still much more primitive”.

