A huge tragedy occurred in recent days in the United Kingdom, in the town of Bushey. Kyle Clifforda 26-year-old security guard, with a background in the Kingdom’s military, shot his ex-girlfriend, her sister and her mother dead with a crossbow. After a manhunt lasting about 24 hours, law enforcement identified and arrested the killer, the perpetrator of this massacre that shocked an entire country.

The Killer

The tranquility of Bushleythe county of Hertfordshire in the United Kingdom, has been torn apart in recent days by a huge tragedy that occurred in a local house. A multiple femicide which led to the death of three women.

The three victims of the massacre

The person who committed this crazy act was Kyle Clifford, a 26 year old boy who worked as a security guard and has a background as a soldier in Her Majesty’s Army. A studied and targeted plan of his, who would have entered the house of his ex-girlfriend, the 25-year-old Louise Hunttaking her hostage along with her sister Hannah 28 years old and his mother Carol of 61.

The moment of Kyle Clifford’s arrest

After having tied them up and tortured them, he allegedly took their lives. with crossbow shots. Subsequently, as captured by some surveillance cameras in the area, the 26-year-old walked away with the gun under his arm, with a brisk pace but without showing signs of panic or haste.

The husband and father found the three women in a pool of blood, John Hunt. The man is very well known at a national level because, after a past in the police force, he had been working as a speaker and sports commentator for the BBCColleagues from the broadcaster and other networks have shown their closeness to the commentator with numerous and touching messages of condolence.

This tragedy brings back into focus the issue of edged weapons and the ease with which people in the UK can access them, although special permission is required to carry them.