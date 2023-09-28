Real. A huge number of Dutch people really do NOTHING at all to maintain their cars. They’d rather have that done.

Nice, some research. We love research, because you know; if it has been researched, it is true! This also applies to this research by Petronas. You know, the big sponsor of Lewis Hamilton and his friends.

They have investigated that many Dutch people do nothing at all about their cars. But really nothing at all. Yes, they pour gasoline into it, but that’s about it. They let someone else do the rest of the maintenance.

Dutch people never do anything to their cars

22% of all Dutch people do nothing that even remotely resembles maintenance to their car. So no topping up windshield wiper fluid, inflating tires, checking oil level, nothing.

The percentage of men who outsource everything is considerably smaller than the percentage of women, namely 29 compared to 15. So of the 22% of maintenance avoiders, a third are women. Just so you know.

Anyway, on the other hand, 78% of all Dutch people DO do something about the sacred cow themselves. And that certainly doesn’t have to go as far as replacing the clutch plates yourself, but other small jobs. Which? Here they come.

Top up windshield fluid Check and inflate tire pressure Check oil level and top up if necessary Check fluid level Replace windshield wiper Change lamp Replace fuse Replace air filter

When I look at myself, I prefer not to do 6, because that requires half the car to be taken apart. I have never done 7 because I never had to and 8 I have done before, but then I found myself a bread robber from those poor garage owners. And it gave me dirty fingers, yuck.

So now we wondered, dear readers, do you ever do anything to your car, or do you also have everything done?

Let us know in the comments!

