A huge motorcade of cars gathered near Moscow’s Vnukovo-2 airport to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, who will arrive in the Russian capital on a working visit on Monday, March 20.

As the Izvestia correspondent notes, all cars are with Chinese flags. Numerous journalists are also on site.

According to available information, Xi Jinping himself will arrive in Moscow by 13:30, and the plane with his escorts will land around 12:00.

The President of China will pay a state visit to Russia from March 20 to 22. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with him, and a number of important bilateral documents are also expected to be signed.

On March 20, an article by Xi Jinping was published in the Russian media, in which he stated that his visit to the Russian Federation was aimed at strengthening friendship, cooperation and peace. In addition, he noted that the current level of relations between the Russian Federation and China was given with difficulty and should be protected. According to him, Moscow and Beijing should deepen cultural and humanitarian ties and jointly organize sports events at a high level.

On the same day, an article by Vladimir Putin was published in the Chinese newspaper Renmin Ribao. In it, he expressed confidence in strengthening the partnership between Russia and China. The Russian leader stressed that the visit of the Chinese President to Moscow would contribute to this. Also, according to the head of state, Russia highly appreciates the fact that Beijing attaches great importance to friendship and human relationships.