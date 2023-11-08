The source indicated, according to Reuters, that Berlin has dealt with requests to export these weapons as a priority, since the Hamas attack on Israel last month.

The German government agreed to export military equipment worth about 303 million euros ($323 million) to Israel, as of November 2.

Only 32 million euros worth of military equipment has been approved for export throughout 2022.

The approval of export permits, of which individual ones represented 185 out of 218 permits, came after the Hamas attack that occurred on October 7.

The source said: “Following the attack launched by Hamas on Israel, the federal government gave priority to approving requests to export military equipment to Israel.”

Despite the increase in arms exports to Israel, they represent a small share of Germany’s total exports of military equipment, which amounted to 8.76 billion euros during the first nine months of 2023.

According to the German News Agency, which first published these figures, Germany primarily supplies Israel with air defense system components and communications equipment.