On Tuesday, authorities in California ordered more than five thousand people living in a rural area in the south of the state to evacuate their homes due to a huge fire that broke out on Monday and was fanned by strong winds.

Authorities said they asked about 5,700 people to leave the areas threatened by fire located southeast of Los Angeles.

The Highland Fire, which broke out midday on Monday, spread on Tuesday morning over an area of ​​more than 900 hectares, without firefighters being able to control it yet.

The fire destroyed three buildings and damaged six others.

More than 300 firefighters are participating in fighting the fire, supported by water bombers from the air.