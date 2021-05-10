A huge fire broke out at the Panorama Hotel in the city of Tanta, Gharbia Governorate, and the Civil Protection Forces and officers of the First Tanta Police Department moved to the site of the accident.

The Civil Protection Forces in Gharbia governorate, north of Cairo, pushed about 20 fire engines to control a huge fire in the hotel.

The examination revealed that a fire broke out with a wooden “pergola” above the roof of the ninth floor of the aforementioned hotel. The fire is controlled, and the fire is extinguished by 8 firefighting vehicles, without any injuries.

The cause of the fire was not clear until now, and the prosecution office was notified to investigate the incident.