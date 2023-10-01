At least 13 people died this Sunday at nightclub fire in Murcia, Spaina balance that increases minute by minute, the authorities reported.

“We regret to inform you that those who died in the fire of Atalayas amount to 13″, announced the mayor of Murcia, Fernando López Mira, through X (formerly Twitter).

“Firefighters continue working at the scene and new incidents are not ruled out. victims“, indicated the rescue services.

The fire, which broke out around 06:00 in the morning (04:00 GMT) in the Teatre nightclub, Located in the Atalayas neighborhood, it was “extremely serious,” Ballesta told the press from the scene of the accident.

The firefighters who arrived at the scene at 7:00 a.m. managed to put out the the fire in less than an hour, but “there are still bodies to be removed” from the rubble, a complicated task given the “risk” of collapse,” the mayor said.

Four people, two women aged 22 and 25 and two men aged 41 and 45, were affected by the smoke inhalation.

A spokesperson for the national police explained to AFP that the priority is to find the missing.

The official said that on Saturday there was a birthday party at the premises and that not all attendees have been located.

“The investigation has not yet begun because there is still no balance,” he said, specifying that there is still no clue as to the cause of the fire.

Diego Seral, spokesperson for the National Police in Murcia, told the Onda Regional de Murcia network that the critical point where it would have started the fire It is on the first floor of the disco and that six of the victims located were in that place.

Three days of mourning

Photos released by emergency services show fire trucks throwing water at the blackened façade and thick smoke billowing from the roof of the building. discotheque.

“Firefighters continue working to establish the number of missing people,” added the emergency services, which established an information area for relatives.

The president of the government, the socialist Pedro Sanchezexpressed in X his “affection and solidarity with the victims and relatives of the tragic fire.”

Twitter president of Spain, Pedro Sánchez. Photo: Capture

The mayor of Murcia declared three days of mourning and reported that 40 firefighters and 12 emergency vehicles have been mobilized.

“Strength and encouragement to family and friends in these complicated times,” said the mayor.