The official ISNA news agency quoted the director of emergencies and crises in Shiraz as saying that the cause of the explosion is not yet known, and will be announced after investigations are completed.

In recent days, Iran has witnessed two double bombings that killed about 100 people. On Thursday, ISIS claimed responsibility for Wednesday's bombings.

The attack was carried out during a ceremony commemorating the killing of Qassem Soleimani, who was killed as a result of an American drone attack in Iraq in 2020.