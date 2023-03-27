Our correspondent in Jerusalem reported that tens of thousands of Israelis were on their way to join the demonstration, which was covered in Israeli flags.

The reporter said that the train network in Israel facilitated the demonstrators’ access to Jerusalem.

The Israeli opposition had called earlier to participate in this demonstration.

Worried about clutter

According to our correspondent, the Israeli right-wing called for a demonstration this evening in a place adjacent to the demonstration opposing the amendments.

It is expected that members of the extremist “Lafamilia” organization will participate in this demonstration, and therefore the Israeli police have worked to strengthen their presence in the vicinity of the demonstration, for fear of any attacks that the participants may be subjected to by right-wing supporters.

The head of the Parliament’s Legislative Committee, Simha Rotman, called on right-wing supporters to demonstrate.

The recent period witnessed attacks on opponents of the amendments, such as running over a number of them, according to our correspondent.

political developments

The political crisis in Israel reached an unprecedented peak, on Sunday evening, after Netanyahu dismissed his defense minister, Yoav Gallant, in which he called for freezing the amendments.

Immediately after the news spread, hundreds of thousands of Israelis took to the streets, and media outlets estimated their numbers at about 600,000.

Also, voices began to rise within the Likud party, to which Netanyahu belongs, opposing his approach regarding the amendments.

On Monday morning, political sources said that Netanyahu decided to suspend the legal amendments after he met with the leaders of the ruling coalition parties.

However, no official statement was issued by Netanyahu until now, and he had a scheduled speech in the morning, as if it had been postponed.

Netanyahu’s allies vow

The “Religious Zionism” party, headed by the Israeli Minister of Finance, expressed its categorical refusal to halt the draft judicial amendments.

For his part, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said that he had told Netanyahu that he was “studying his next steps.”

Our correspondent made it clear that Ben Gvir tends to resign from the government if these amendments are frozen, indicating that he wants to win politically in the bases of the right, so it seems that he is opposed to Netanyahu, who seemed to back down in the face of pressure.

He said that the order to temporarily undo the amendments – if they were officially announced – is a good step for Netanyahu, but it does not guarantee much for him.

He added that the matter does not mean the end of the crisis, as negotiations are more difficult for the prime minister, with broad trade union forces joining the protests.

wholesale strikes

The Israeli Medical Association announces a comprehensive strike in the health sector.

Workers at the port of Ashdod join the call for a general strike in Israel.

Local authorities and municipalities in Israel decide to join the general strike

Work has stopped at Haifa Port in response to calls for a general strike in Israel.

Closure of ports in Israel until further notice.

The head of the Israel Airports Authority announces the suspension of flights from Tel Aviv to abroad

Israeli protesters block a main road in the city of Tel Aviv.

McDonald’s Corporation in Israel is closing its branches in response to the call for a general strike.

Highlights of the modifications