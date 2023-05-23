The British newspaper “Daily Mail” reported that doctors underwent a 55-year-old man with surgery so that they could remove the bottle from his stomach.

She said the man, who lives in the state of Madhya Pradesh in central India, was supposed to have swallowed the bottle whole.

Doctors removed the bottle during a complicated surgery.

The incident occurred on May 16, and it is not clear how the bottle settled in his stomach.

After the success of the surgery, the man remained under medical observation.

These incidents are not strange in India. Last September, doctors performed an operation to remove a deodorant bottle that settled in the stomach of a twenty-year-old man, although it was 7.5 inches in size.