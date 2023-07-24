In Shushary, on the site of an unbuilt park, local residents put a huge bolt

Residents of the village of Shushary, which is part of the Pushkinsky district of St. Petersburg, laid a huge bolt on the site of an unfinished park. Photo of the art object placed in the Noisy Shushary community on VKontakte.

Local residents clarified that the developer SK Dalpiterstroy planned to build a park on the territory “allocated in the General Plan for a recreation area for residents.” “This year, our village is celebrating its anniversary: ​​the promise to build the park is already 10 years old,” the post says. It notes that the site behind Starorussky Prospekt has decreased from 13 to three hectares during this time, and they are trying to transfer the rest of the land to residential multi-storey buildings.

The bolt, whose photo was published by the residents of Shushary, is located on the same wasteland, where in May 2022 a meter-long stone statue in the form of a fig was installed. Its author Yulia Shipulina then called the object an appeal of the city residents to the developer.

In response to the appearance of the statue, the head of Dalpiterstroy, Arkady Skorov, advised the city authorities to buy the land so that the activists could take care of the park on their own. “Let them take a shovel, plant something, I don’t mind,” he said.