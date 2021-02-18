Doctors discovered a huge lump of hair in the stomach of a British woman who was eating it due to a rare illness. This is reported by the New York Post.

In the medical journal BMJ Case Reports, a 17-year-old female patient with Rapunzel syndrome ate her own hair. In the stomach they collapsed and formed a lump with a diameter of 48 centimeters.

A lump of hair filled the girl’s stomach and tore apart its walls. The patient was taken to hospital after she lost consciousness twice and bruised her face.

Doctors discovered that the girl had a swelling in the upper abdomen. The patient told them that she had been experiencing abdominal pain for five months, which had worsened over the past two weeks. Computed tomography showed the presence of a large coma in the swollen stomach of the Englishwoman and a rupture of the integument of the organ.

Doctors discovered trichophagia, or Rapunzel syndrome, in the patient. This rare condition causes a person to eat hair, from which lumps (bezoars) can form in the organs of the gastrointestinal tract. Without timely medical assistance, in especially severe cases, the disease leads to death.

The patient was discharged from the hospital seven days after the operation to remove the mat. A month later, her condition showed a tendency to improve.

Earlier it was reported that in the Indian state of Jharkhand, doctors removed a lump of hair weighing more than six kilograms from the girl’s stomach. It turned out that the girl had been eating her hair for many years, which caused it to accumulate in the body.