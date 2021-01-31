In the middle of the third quarantine due to the new wave of coronavirus in Israel, thousands of ultra-orthodox Jews They violated health measures this Sunday and participated in the funeral of a rabbi who died, precisely, by Covid-19, at the age of 99.

Without respecting preventive social distancing or the use of masks in most cases, the tide of men, dressed in strict black, crossed the avenues from the house of Rabbi Meshulam Dovid Soloveichik, in Jerusalem, to the Har Hamenuhot cemetery. The police did not intervene.

“I am not going to face 20,000 people because I am not able to do it,” Israel police spokesman for the ultra-Orthodox community, Shabtai Gerberchik, said in an interview with Kan’s Moreshet radio station.

The police calculated that more than 10,000 people joined the procession and affirmed that he issued dozens of fines for not complying with the rules of confinement.

“What can we do in this situation? Can I come in with the cavalry and the water cannons to interrupt the funeral procession? The law is very draconian, sometimes life is more complicated than anything else, and you just have to minimize the damage, “added the police spokesman, quoted by the newspaper Haaretz.

The massive funeral of a rabbi in Jerusalem, in full quarantine, caused controversy this Sunday in Jerusalem. Photo: AP

The late Rabbi Soloveitchik, who contracted the coronavirus before the Jewish Hanukkah holiday in December and died this Saturday, was one of the spiritual guides at the Brisk yeshiva (Talmudic school) in Jerusalem.

He was a member of a respected rabbinic dynasty and he was revered by all ultra-Orthodox factions.

The Police not only argued that the procession was too large, but that Israeli society as a whole often violates the quarantine decreed by the pandemic and gave an example of a clandestine party in Tel Aviv.

Harsh criticism of the government

The massive funeral overshadowed the aggressive vaccination campaign and threatens to harm the prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the March elections. One of his rivals has accused him of refusing to pressure the ultra-Orthodox because he craves the votes of that sector.

However, the funeral procession generated a strong condemnation of Benny Gantz, the former number two of the already fractured governing coalition and former army chief.

“Either we close for everyone or we open for everyone,” Gantz chided, quoted by the Europa Press news agency.

The ultra-Orthodox Jews who attended Rabbi Meshulam Dovid Soloveichik’s funeral did not wear beards. Photo: AP

“This is what the double standard looks like in law enforcement: millions of families and children are locked inside their homes and abide by the rules, while thousands of ultra-Orthodox congregate at a funeral,” the leader of the law posted on Twitter. Blue and White coalition, the main opposition force in the last elections, which for a year formed a government with Prime Minister Netanyahu.

The unity government of Netanyahu and Gantz – already bankrupt and to be renewed in March at the polls – will meet in the next few hours to discuss the extension of the third shutdown, which expires at midnight.

Gantz warned that he will not support extending the shutdown for another week, unless the police enforce violations by members of the ultra-orthodox community that ignores quarantine.

He also called for higher fines for educational institutions that reopen without permission, generally ultra-Orthodox religious schools.

Israel is one of the countries that made the most progress with the vaccination campaign, but is once again in quarantine due to the increase in Covid cases. 19. Photo: AFP

The pandemic in the ultra-Orthodox community

This opposition to pandemic prevention measures has clear effects on this community.

Despite representing 13% of the population, the ultra-orthodox make up 40% of those infected with Covid-19.

Throughout the pandemic and the other two quarantines, hundreds and even thousands of members of that community reopened schools without permits and held mass events, such as weddings, in which most of the guests did not respect the rules of social distancing or wearing masks.

Last week, when police tried to disperse them, groups of ultra-Orthodox clashed with security forces and set fire to a bus, with the driver and five passengers inside, who barely managed to escape.

Israel, a country of 9.3 million people, has recently averaged more than 6,000 coronavirus cases a day, one of the highest infection rates in the developing world.

At the same time, the Hebrew state has already vaccinated more than 3 million of its citizens with Pfizer-BioNTech serum, also one of the highest per capita rates in the world.

Health experts say it will take several weeks for the vaccination campaign to have an effect on infection and hospitalization rates.

But large public funerals like that of Soloveitchik in Jerusalem, and of a prominent Arab sheikh killed in Jaffa last week, have thwarted efforts to prevent the spread of the disease.

Source: AFP, AP and DPA

CB