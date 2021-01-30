Aden, Sana’a (Al-Ittihad, agencies)

The media spokesman for the Civil Defense Directorate in the Saudi Jazan region, Colonel Muhammad bin Yahya Al-Ghamdi, announced yesterday that the Saudi Civil Defense had received a report about the fall of a military projectile launched by the elements of the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia from inside the Yemeni territories towards Al-Harath Governorate in the Jizan region, according to The Saudi Press Agency reported. The media spokesperson added: “When the competent authorities direct the report at the site, it became clear that it was a Katyusha-type military projectile that fell in a garden adjacent to the General Harath Hospital, and its fragments were scattered in several different locations, and it did not result in any injuries or damages, and the procedures adopted in Such cases ».

In addition, the leadership of the coalition forces to support legitimacy in Yemen announced yesterday that it had intercepted and destroyed an explosive drone launched by the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia towards Saudi territory.

The spokesman for the coalition forces, Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki, said, “The joint coalition forces were able to intercept and destroy a drone booby-trapped in Yemeni airspace that was launched by the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia towards the Kingdom to target civilian objects and civilians in a systematic and deliberate manner.”

In addition, a number of members of the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia were killed yesterday, as a result of air strikes carried out by the Arab coalition fighters, west of the Marib Governorate.

The coalition fighters targeted reinforcements of the Houthi militia, coming from Sana’a, on their way to the Serwah front, and the raids resulted in deaths and injuries among the militias, in addition to the destruction of their combat vehicles.

Yesterday, the militias renewed their bombardment of civilian homes in the district of Hays, south of Hodeidah.

According to local sources, the militias have re-shelled different areas of the district and used heavy mortar shells of 82 caliber and 60 and 120 caliber shells, as well as fired at homes with medium machine guns.

In the context, the Houthi militia forced more than 700 people, about 100 families, to flee their homes in the districts of Al-Durayhimi, Al-Tuhayat and Al-Manzhar district in Al-Hawk district, south of Hodeidah, since mid-January.

The United Nations said that the escalation of clashes in Al-Hudaydah Governorate, in western Yemen, caused the displacement of at least 700 people, “more than 100 families,” since mid-January.

And the International Organization for Migration announced that nearly 2,000 Yemenis have been displaced since early January.

The organization said that the latest figures show the displacement of 1920 people in Yemen so far in 2021, noting that last year more than 172,000 IDPs were reported in Yemen.

The organization explained; As the miserable situation gets worse for many families, it is imperative to increase support to help them survive this crisis.

The Houthi militia violates on a daily basis a military truce in the governorate sponsored by the United Nations for more than two years, without being able to oblige the militias to implement any of the terms of the armistice agreement.

Destruction of 5,000 Houthi mines in Hajjah

Yesterday, the Yemeni army forces destroyed 5,000 landmines and an explosive device, which was planted by the terrorist Houthi militia, in Hajjah Governorate, northwest of the country. During the last five months, the army’s engineering teams removed these mines and explosive devices from the liberated areas, in the north of the governorate. The mines that were destroyed varied between anti-vehicle mines, individual mines and explosive devices of various sizes, in addition to explosives planted by the Houthis in water barrels and placed inside the homes of citizens in the city of Haradh. The number of mines and explosives recovered by the army is more than 42,000 landmines and explosive devices. The Houthi militia planted thousands of landmines and improvised explosive devices, in residential neighborhoods and public roads, in various areas under their control, causing hundreds of civilian casualties, most of them women and children.