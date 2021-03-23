The head of the Sharjah Housing Department, Eng. Khalifa Musabbah Al-Tunaiji, revealed, through the Direct Line program, the construction of the Al Hosn Island residential complex, which is among the generosity of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, as it will provide 4,400 housing for the citizens of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The engineer added that the project consists of 30 buildings, and the complex will provide 424 apartments, and the department will fully operate all operations.

He indicated that the complex will include major services and facilities, including shops, nurseries, stores for residents, parking lots, a multi-use hall for women and a hall for men in the buildings.

He explained that the residential units in the buildings will be similar to villas, i.e. two levels, with 5 bedrooms, a majlis, a hall, a dining room, and a full service complex, pointing out that the privacy of these housing units has been taken into account and the honor in them is large so that it is an outlet for citizens.





