A woman went to court to demand an annulment of a sales contract drawn up between her and her daughter.

She said that the defendant asked her to sign papers without knowing the truth of what she signed, so that it became clear to her later that she had signed a document stating the sale of her share to the defendant in a residential land, for 200 thousand dirhams, while she did not receive this amount, and did not agree to the sale. .

The plaintiff’s attorney submitted an explanatory memorandum, but the defendant did not appear in court, although a link to attend the hearing was sent.

The court dismissed the case. However, the plaintiff did not accept this ruling, and appealed, demanding that the decisive oath be given to the appellee. The court decided to consider the appeal, and presented the decisive oath formula to the appellant, and she performed it.

The court stated that it had granted the appellant’s request to direct the decisive oath to the appellant regarding the payment of the claim amount for the purchase value of part of her dwelling. Hence, the dispute was settled between the two parties to the dispute.

The court decided to accept the appeal in form, and in the matter, to uphold the appealed judgment, and to oblige the appellant to pay the expenses.