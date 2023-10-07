In the village of Tagankovo ​​on Rublevka, a residence was put up for sale for 4.9 billion rubles. A photo of a house located on a large park plot was published by Homehunter.

“We are offering a residence with an area of ​​two thousand square meters on a two-hectare plot with park-like landscape design in the Nikolino cottage village. The layout includes seven bedrooms with their own bathrooms and dressing rooms, a large bright swimming pool, a billiard room, and a cinema room,” the lot description states.

The three-storey house with a basement also has a wine cellar, a staff block, a sauna, a separate room with a bar and a 200-meter dining room. On the territory there are three garages with apartments for servants.

Previously, the cost of the most expensive house for rent in the Moscow region was 6.8 million rubles per month.