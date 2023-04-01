The last year of his life, the writer Octavio Paz received offers from different institutions that wanted to buy his library and archive. “One of them was for several million dollars,” Professor Anthony Stanton, one of the great experts on the life and work of the Mexican Nobel Prize winner, recalled this Friday. Stanton was making a revelation before a hundred people that he had never made in public. When the professor asked the intellectual if he was thinking of accepting it, he replied with four words: “I am a Mexican writer.” As of this Friday, the legacy of the thinker is protected in the new Casa Marie José and Octavio Paz.

The space has been opened this Friday in an old building with a terracotta façade in the Tacuba neighborhood, at the end of a street inhabited by mechanical workshops, snack stalls and carpentry shops. For the Secretary of Culture, Alejandra Frausto, some verses written by the poet in 1956 were the “harbinger” of this moment: “Every day we cross the same street or the same garden; every afternoon our eyes stumble upon the same reddish wall, made of brick and urban time. Suddenly, on any given day, the street opens onto another world, the garden has just been born, the tired wall is covered with signs. “We are in a beautiful 17th century mansion with a reddish wall that is already filling with meanings”, Frausto clarified.

A portrait of the writer, printed by photochemical processes on the leaf of a tree, exhibited in the new space. Gladys Serrano

Visitors in a corridor of the house “La perulera”. Gladys Serrano

The house, which belonged to a Peruvian family and was baptized La Perulera, was built in 1735. Dozens of guests gathered in the central patio this Friday. The authorities that led the event —the Government of Mexico City, the federal Ministry of Culture and the Integral Family Development System (DIF) of the capital— promised that the space would ensure “the inventory, cataloging, diffusion and preservation” of the couple’s heritage. “From today, this is the house for the legacy of Marie José and Octavio Paz,” said Frausto. The authorities also announced the creation of a trust fund and an advisory council “that is always aware of the legacy of Paz.”

The writer’s heritage remained in the hands of his heiress and executor, the French artist Marie José Tramini, when he died in 1998. But when she died in 2018, it was necessary to initiate a succession process in the Superior Court of Justice of the City of Mexico. A year later, the court designated the DIF as the “sole and universal heir” of the work of Paz. The legacy that the house will preserve, as detailed by Frausto, includes “around 70,000 documents, 8,138 books, 476 artistic works, 472 pieces of decorative art, 651 pieces of jewelry, 64 clothing items and 50 various household items and furniture.” In addition, “360 pieces of audiovisual material continue to be inventoried and processed.”

On the ground floor of the house is a laboratory of the National Center for the Conservation and Registration of Movable Artistic Heritage (Cencropam), where 31 people currently work to care for these assets. There are also some of the prizes that Paz won —the Nobel Prize for Literature (1991) and the Cervantes (1981), among others— and his most famous library, that of his house on Río Guadalquivir street, made of wood from Japan. . On the first floor there are seven rooms that keep furniture, for example, brought from India —where the poet was ambassador in the sixties—; personal items, such as photographs; documents; paintings by Rufino Tamayo or Antoni Tàpies, and works by Tramini.

Medal of the Nobel Prize for Literature that Octavio Paz received. Gladys Serrano The diploma that accompanies the Nobel medal, with the unique illustration that corresponds to each award. Only the diplomas in the Literature category are made on a special type of treated leather. Gladys Serrano A portrait of Paz and Marie José Tramini. Gladys Serrano Some personal objects exhibited in the House. Gladys Serrano

The house, which is located at 445 Felipe Carrillo Puerto Street, will be directed by the poet, essayist and cultural promoter Leticia Luna. In this first stage, the public will be able to make appointments to visit it and part of the archive will be able to be consulted. But in addition, the house will offer workshops for children and adolescents in the neighborhood, and there will be reading spaces for them. You can already see, among others, the two books that Paz wrote for children, the tree speaks and quicksand. “The place where this property is located is very important to us, a neighborhood where there is no open cultural space to this day,” Frausto said.

A long legal road

Authorities also gave some details about the poet’s copyright. Since Tramini’s death five years ago, there was uncertainty about it. As explained by the authorities, Paz’s copyright “began to be managed from the first months of 2021” and “all” the requests received “have been attended to.” There are, according to what was said this Friday, new editions in Russian, Czech, Scottish, Vietnamese, Bulgarian, among others; The contracts with the publishing house Fondo de Cultura Económica were renewed, and rights were ceded to 20 publishing houses.

Rooms of the house “La perulera”. Gladys Serrano

“Since the legal process allowed us, we have granted editing, translation and adaptation permits that allow us to maintain the validity and presence of Octavio Paz’s work in Mexico and the world,” said the head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum. The policy stressed that the legal path has been “broad.” “The opening of this house is one of the last stations of the initial journey,” he said about a legal process that is not yet closed and added: “We have decided to open this space to the public also for an exercise in transparency of the work done so far.” .

The authorities wanted to speed up the inauguration to make the opening of the house coincide with Paz’s birthday, who would have turned 109 this Friday, March 31. But for that reason there are also unanswered questions, such as the one a journalist asked the Undersecretary for Cultural Development, Marina Núñez, about the budget that the house will have: “The resources have been given by the Government of Mexico City and we we put it in kind. The amount has been variable: there have been from three million pesos in one year to nine or eight in another. It has been variable because it depends on the needs we have had”.

Professor Stanton had warned in his speech of the challenge that the management of the thinker’s legacy supposes for the authorities. “Today the possibility arises of showing that national institutions are capable of caring for and disseminating the library, the archive and the entire collection of our only Nobel Prize winner for Literature and his companion, the artist Marie José Tramini. It is a challenge in the country of instinctive distrust, “he pronounced, and said:” After years of uncertainty, the possibility of finally giving certainty to the fate of his legacy looms.

A bicycle and a shelf with objects that belonged to Paz and Tramini. Gladys Serrano

