In Astrakhan, there was a partial collapse of a five-story residential building on Vokzalnaya Square, 1A – two entrances collapsed. According to preliminary data, one person died. Governor of the Astrakhan region Igor Babushkin reported this in Telegram.

It is known that the third and fourth entrances of the building collapsed, collapsed all five floors, 20 apartments were damaged.

Head of the region published video showing part of the destroyed wall. Rescuers are working on the spot.

To date, 213 people have been evacuated, including 37 children, and three temporary accommodation centers have been set up for them. However, there may be people under the rubble – there is no official information on the number of victims and victims yet.

In addition, it became known about the death of an elderly woman. According to the Astrakhan information headquarters, she was 84 years old and lived on the fifth floor. Her body extracted from under the rubble.

Several more people are still missing. clarified Governor Babushkin.

Before the collapse, residents noticed a huge crack appearing in the wall, and this saved many

Shortly before the collapse, an eyewitness called to the Ministry of Emergency Situations and reported a crack in the wall of a residential building – after which rescuers arrived at the scene and began evacuation.

According to one version, the foundation of the building was washed away by sewer water – supposedly a battery burst in one of the apartments.

Knownthat the house was built in 1962. He stood in line for major repairs – residents constantly complained about pipe breaks and low pressure in them. Regional prosecutor’s office organized check.