A raging fire that started in a home located on Pinar del Río Street in La Unión startled the neighborhood early this Wednesday. It was the owners of the house themselves, three septuagenarian brothers, of French origin who had lived in the town for years, who gave the notice, around 6:00 a.m., of the fire in their house to the firefighters and the 112 emergency telephone number.

The first to arrive were the Local Police agents who already found the residents of the property on the street, helped by several neighbors from adjacent houses.

Apart from several fire units, an ambulance was sent to the scene, whose services were ultimately not necessary.

Around 9:00 a.m. this Wednesday, the fire had already been extinguished. However, the damage caused to the roof and roof of the house forced, according to municipal sources, the demolition of several parts of the property for safety reasons.

In principle, it is believed that the origin of the fire is in a small workshop within the property.

The Police also evacuated several animals that lived with the owners (a cat, a bird and a turtle).