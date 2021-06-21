The new series follows the Buddenbruck family again with their eleven children and their first grandchild. In addition, the Jelies family from Tollenbeek can be seen again, where a ninth sprout is on the way. The program makers will also visit an old acquaintance of the program: the Adema family from Bathmen. How are the now 6-year-old quadruplets and their big sisters Ymre (13) and Meike (11)?

A new family is also introduced: the Cudogham family. Mother Cynthia and father Iven live with their seven children in an apartment on the sixth floor in the heart of Amsterdam. With fitting, measuring and inventive use of the available space, everyone has their own place and they wouldn’t want to miss their urban life for anything, according to the broadcaster.