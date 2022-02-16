Los Mochis, Sinaloa. Extensive material damage was left by a fire that occurred on Tuesday night inside a home located in the Jiquilpan sector.

The incident occurred shortly before 11:00 p.m. in a house on the corner of the Agraristas Boulevard and Guerrero Street.

Elements of the Fire Department mobilized immediately after learning of the events, as well as Civil Protection personnel, who provided support.

At first, the report was given that there were people trapped inside the house; Fortunately, no injuries were reported. After several minutes of fighting, the flames were brought under control. The furniture and some things in the house were burned.