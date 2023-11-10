Friday, November 10, 2023, 09:27



Early this Friday, firefighters extinguished the fire that broke out in a home in Alguazas, which burned in its entirety, according to sources from the Emergency Coordination Center. The fire broke out in a two-story house on Nuñez de Balboa Street, in the municipality of Alguazas.

112 received numerous calls alerting about the fire and reporting that there were no injured or trapped people, given that the owner does not usually live in the house.

A patrol from the Local Police and another from the Civil Guard, as well as firefighters from the Fire Extinguishing and Rescue Consortium of the Region of Murcia, with 9 troops and 5 vehicles, traveled to the scene.

The firefighters reported that there were two dogs inside, one was rescued and the other was not found.