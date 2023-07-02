Sunday, July 2, 2023, 1:48 p.m.



Put out a fire in the ‘Alcayna’ urbanization, in the municipality of Molina de Segura. At around 10:30 a.m. this Sunday, July 2, the Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center received several calls alerting them to the event.

Six troops and three vehicles belonging to the Murcia Region Fire Extinguishing and Rescue Consortium (CEIS) and a Local Police patrol moved to the house, located on San Lorenzo street. Around 12:20 p.m., the fire that originated in the attic was considered extinguished.