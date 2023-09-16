The Fujairah Environment Authority has designated a “hotline” that receives reports of violations that harm water and marine resources, by calling 0588669883, confirming that it will take the necessary measures against anyone who violates federal and local laws regarding these resources.

The Director of the Authority, Asila Al-Mualla, stated that her administration is intensifying marine supervision, to ensure everyone’s commitment, and that some violators do not infringe on marine resources, or tamper with the biological systems of the environment and the factors surrounding it, in order to maintain a sustainable environment. She pointed out that penalties are applied against violators and transgressors, through the federal law regarding environmental protection and development, as everyone has the right to enjoy the marine environment, in accordance with environmental requirements and laws. It added that it had monitored environmental violations by those practicing marine activities (recreational and commercial), and violations of their owners, including individuals and companies, and had taken legal measures against them.