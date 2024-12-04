The National Police has arrested Valencia a 41-year-old man as the author of a crime of trafficking in human beings for the purposes of labor exploitation of foreign citizens, to whom he paid 500 euros for three months of work in his restaurant with 11-hour days, six days a week.

The arrested person, of Uzbek origin, contacted the victims through social networks, from countries such as Uzbekistan, Tajikistan either Kyrgyzstanwith the false promise of hiring them to work in the restaurant he runs for a remuneration of 1,200 euros, as well as administrative regularization in Spain, as reported by the National Police in a statement.

The police discovered that the victims lived in a windowless room located in the same restaurant, where they slept on a mattress that one of them had bought. They remained in these conditions for three months, working up to eleven hours a day from Monday to Saturday, for which they received a total of 500 euros in salary.

The exploiter threatened to fire them

Furthermore, the exploiter harassed and threatened the victims with firing them and leaving them on the street if they did not work well, “taking advantage of their vulnerable situation in which they found themselves. Spain“, according to sources.

The investigation work began in September with a complaint from a person who told how the owner of a restaurant in Valencia could be dedicating himself to recruiting his compatriots in his country of origin.

The owner of the restaurant, with no criminal record, was arrested as the perpetrator of a crime of human trafficking for labor exploitation, and brought to justice.