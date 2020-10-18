The name says almost everything. A hotel for immigrants. There was a time, not so long ago, when foreigners were received with enthusiasm and an entire State went out of their way to treat them well, to convince them to stay and populate a land that was rich and in need of labor. That state was the Argentine, and the place on the scene that impresses seen in the Trump era is the port of Buenos Aires. There, a few meters from the dock where the ships coming from Europe full of Italian and Spanish peasants docked, an immense building built expressly in 1911 as an immigrant hotel and used until 1953 to “receive, guide, care for and accommodate” is preserved intact. to the tens of thousands of hungry and ragged people who were drawn to the American dream.

A walk around the hotel today a huge and bright little-known free museum, which is next to the ferries that lead to Uruguay, quickly transfers to that era of cardboard suitcases and third-class tickets that brought half of Europe out of hunger. At the end of the visit, the children, grandchildren or great-grandchildren of immigrants – almost all of them in this country, so much so that the joke “from whom are Argentines descended? From the ships” – will be able to look up their surname in a computerized list of million tokens to find your father, your grandfather, your great-grandfather, find out what day you arrived, on what ship, how you registered.

Foreigners lived there until they found work or someone to help them. They learned trades, they rested from the very hard boat trip for almost a month, they cured illnesses. Everything was free. A public service to attract more immigrants to these “open lands”, as an enthusiastic announcer puts it in a propaganda video of the time in which the entrance of an Italian ship in the port is seen being greeted with handkerchiefs. The narrator proudly tells the Argentines that the State financed the trip. It was normal then, today it seems unimaginable. In another video, General Perón is seen participating in regional Spanish and Italian festivals in Buenos Aires.

The idea of ​​an open country, which still persists today in Argentina despite suffers 30% poverty and no longer attracts as before, It is in the preamble of its Constitution, of 1853: “for us, for our posterity and for all the men of the world who want to live on Argentine soil.”

Between 1881 and 1914, the moment of the migratory explosion, the country received more than four million foreigners, including two million Italians and 1.4 million Spaniards. Then there were other immigrant hotels, less luxurious than the one opened in 1911, when Argentina was the sixth richest country in the world. The successive wars, religious persecutions and famines turned the southern country into the destination of all those who fled from something. There they were all mixed into very general categories, which still resist: the Spanish are “Galicians”, the Italians “tanos”, the Muslims “Turks”, the Jews “Russian”.

The photos of the time, which are exhibited in the museum dependent on the Tres de Febrero National University, show the contrast of the misery of the newcomers, dressed almost in rags, and the luxury of the hotel, a building then very modern, with huge windows, marble tables where the newcomers took turns eating, grand corridors, and tile walls.

Everything, even the wide stairs where the water ran down, was designed to maintain hygiene, in the style of a large hospital. “I was five years old when I arrived, in 1950,” Merc recallsand Quixal, today librarian of the Casal de Catalunya in La Plata. “On the ship, which left Genoa and made a stopover in Sicily, we saw a lot of misery. They filled us with lice. When we arrived we went straight to the Immigrant hotel because we had no family or anyone to wait for us. I returned 10 years ago and it was a enormous emotion, my legs trembled, especially when I saw the marble stairs, which are the same, and in which we spent hours and hours playing with other children. We were three days in the Immigrant hotel and we did not leave there. they took good care of us, they fed us in shifts in a giant dining room and we slept on beds without mattresses or pillows, “he recalls.

The dining room of the Hotel for immigrants. General Archive of the Nation

Children also played in the surrounding gardens while parents roamed the city looking for a job to get started. In the courtyard they put horses, a basic animal in the enormous Argentine expanses with which many of those who lived in European cities had never worked. The idea was for them to become familiar with the new world.

They also taught them to use machinery for large fields. Many were peasants, but they had not left the hoe of the Galician or Italian smallholdings. In the registry books that are exhibited in the sample, written by hand, it is seen that the majority entered as “contadino” (peasant) and “catholic”. But many lied, thinking that they would be treated better that way. At night they played instructive films from the Argentine countryside, the country, they tried to motivate them with propaganda.

It was not a place of confinement or quarantine like Ellis Island in New York. They could come and go freely as they wanted and roam the city.

The hotel could house up to 3,000 people who slept in huge rooms for 250 beds. Men on one floor, women and children on another. They ate in shifts of 1,000. In theory, they could only stay five days, the time to find a job in a country then full of opportunities, especially in the immense fields of the pampas, one of the most fertile lands in the world. But Marcelo Huernos, the historian who is in charge of the museum, assures that there was a lot of flexibility, and there are cases of people who stayed for months because they could not find work or had a problem.

As much as they were treated well when they arrived, emigrating was very hard, and according to Huernos almost 50% of the people returned after a while because they never managed to adapt or because they had already accumulated the capital they were looking for. Castelao, the writer, for example, traveled as a baby and returned at the age of 14, in 1900, when his parents decided to return to Galicia. In 1940, in exile, he set out on the return journey. The harshness of emigration hasn’t changed much since then. But the way it is received is.