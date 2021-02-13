In the midst of a pandemic, with the tourism sector as one of the hardest hit, the Hotel Playa del Sol, in the Gran Canaria municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana, has worked a true miracle: to maintain a occupancy close to 100%. The strategy to achieve this achievement has been to mix leisure and work with a new hotel concept. “We have managed to fill thanks to we have lowered the prices and that we have specialized in teleworkers”, He explains in the Ser string Miguel Fariña, commercial director of the hotel.

The Playa Sol offers an almost irreplaceable proposal: teleworking from the pool, with any comfort already 25 degrees in winter. This is how it has managed to attract digital nomads, architects of a 98% occupancy in the midst of the crisis and a similar forecast for March in a complex that, with 140 rooms, has managed to adapt to the new needs of workers in times of COVID-19.

The hotel offers its rooms, recently renovated, with a minimum stay of one month. “Prices range between 850 and 700 euros per month “, says the director. However, it clarifies that “we practically do not include any extra services because you have to reduce costs. Before the coronavirus, it would have been unthinkable for us to reach these prices, but the exceptional circumstances we are experiencing require exceptional measures ”. Even so, the facilities have improved, with a better wifi signal and working areas: “They demand 30 or 40 megabytes of us, which right now we can offer them because there are few hotels open in the area.” they work in a food service so the customer doesn’t have to worry about cooking, in a job of actively listening to the needs of your client.

Security measures

At the moment, the hotel has not detected any contagion thanks to the control they carry on their clients. First, all of them must provide a negative PCR to be able to check-in. Once hosted, they must make use of “a card to use the hotel elevator and access the rooms and of a bracelet to be able to walk through common areas, like the swimming pool ”. Thus they also avoid the control problems they suffered during the summer: “Being one of the few large hotels that we are open in Playa del Inglés, we saw that Many people who were not staying and we did not have a record of their names or their health status entered us”.

Guests from various countries

“If before three million people teleworked, now 30 million do it”, says Fariña in statements to Efe. Hence, the commitment to this business was “determined and firm.” A bet that has undoubtedly worked out like a charm, as the hotel receives guests from many countries: “We have people from UK, of France, of Germany, Italians, some from Sweden … it is a medley of nationalities ”.

The truth is that it is difficult not to choose to work in the conditions that Playa del Sol offers, especially at these times marked by mobility restrictions. “In Tarragona I have already been doing work online for many years, but to be confined there I come to the island and I have sun, a good pool and beach on weekends“, bill Shawn volesky, Catalan of North American family.

For its part, Kimmo gronlund, Professor of Political Science at the University of Finland, has decided to give classes by videoconference from this hotel. In his country right now it is 10 degrees below zero, so the possibility of teleworking that was born with the pandemic has given him the opportunity to teach from a pool, with blue skies and almost summer weather.