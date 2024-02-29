The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court ruled to reject a lawsuit filed by a hotel company against a guest, in which it demanded that he be obligated to pay 52 thousand dirhams in rent. Pointing out that it is not permissible to consider the case, due to the previous ruling on it.

In the details, a hotel company filed a lawsuit, in which it demanded that a young man be obligated to pay the amount of 52 thousand and 757 dirhams and the legal interest at 12% from the date of the claim until full payment, and obligating him to pay the fees and expenses of the lawsuit, with the ruling including immediate entry into force, noting that the defendant rented a room from her. For a period of six months, for the amount of the claim, and he did not take the initiative to pay the value of the rent, and she attached her claim with a copy of a bond for payment of a financial sum, and an acknowledgment of its issuance by the defendant, in addition to a copy of the defendant’s passport, while the defendant submitted a response memorandum, in which he argued that the lawsuit was not permissible to hear, due to a precedent. The case was settled in Abu Dhabi Commercial.

For its part, the court explained in the merits of its ruling that what is established in the lawsuit is an appeal of a commercial performance order. Abu Dhabi had previously ruled to cancel the performance order to invalidate the debt decision, indicating that the subject of the lawsuit in the previous lawsuit is the same location between the two lawsuits, and the reason in the previous lawsuit is the reason. The same in the present case, and also the plaintiff’s requests in the present case are the same requests that were adjudicated, and therefore the previous and subsequent lawsuits will have been united in terms of parties, subject matter, and reason, and the ruling issued by the Commercial Court will have acquired the authority of res judicata, and the plaintiff will be denied the lawsuit. The issue is to return again and file a lawsuit against the defendant in the same matter, due to the previous ruling on it, and the court ruled that the lawsuit is not permissible to consider the lawsuit due to the previous ruling on it, and obligates the plaintiff company to pay the fees and expenses.

