The food on flights It is usually a somewhat complicated issue to understand, since there is no concrete regulation in Spain that specifies When should it be given. Therefore, it remains at the mercy of the companies, their criteria and their rates Provide free food or not to the passengers of the flights. Although generally in the routes that last many hours it is usually given, the truth is that in a large majority of trips You have to pay for her.

In the event that the food comes included in the flight, sometimes each passenger is given the Menu according to its type of seat, So those who travel in first class or in Business class will receive dishes that fly in Tourist class They will not be able to taste … or maybe, as a hostess has revealed, and there are A small trick To get it. If you are one of those who make their mouth water with the biggest delicacies, it can be very useful the next time you have to fly.

How to get Free ‘Gourmet food on the plane

Hostess with the food cart on a plane. Flickr/Davitydave

It is well known that in most flights, passengers traveling in the First rows They are the ones First they receive their food, since in general the hostesses and the sazophates begin to distribute the menus From the cabin part and end in the tail of the plane. In addition, they are where the most expensive seats are located, so they also have preference when getting the dishes during the flight.

Following this general norm, those who travel in the front ranks in tourist class may start eating before of those who do it in the last ones, so they will also have the option of getting that food that has not wanted any passenger of the upper classes. This way, Those who are closest From the seats located in the front, more possibilities will have to get the menus.





Of course, it is important to know that this trick It is not infallible, but in most cases all the people who have paid for traveling in first class or in Business take the food that corresponds to them, although sometimes I may someone does not want and someone who is sitting in the first rows can be done with her.

Sign up for our travel newsletter and receive the best proposals to travel through Spain and the world in your mail.